Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 608 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 16.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 7.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,059,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,261 shares of company stock worth $976,895 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

