Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 745 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 372.5% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 173,261 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,442,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 193.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 99,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,278.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric G. Wintemute purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $49,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,082,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,630,699.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Vanguard Stock Up 1.5 %

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

NYSE AVD opened at $23.18 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $685.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

