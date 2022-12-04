Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 929 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,127,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,297 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth $1,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 118.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $1,915,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after buying an additional 131,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.71 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

HTLD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,902 shares in the company, valued at $212,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heartland Express

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.