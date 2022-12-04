Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,540 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,500,000 after acquiring an additional 406,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 320.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 463,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,482,000 after acquiring an additional 353,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

NYSE OMC opened at $78.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

