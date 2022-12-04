Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 1,073.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th.

Genesco Trading Down 5.8 %

Genesco stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $596.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.90. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genesco

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

