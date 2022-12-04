Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,823 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 15,257 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,763 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America raised Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

