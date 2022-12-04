PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

PVH opened at $72.93 on Friday. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of PVH by 291.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 65,279 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 32.2% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

