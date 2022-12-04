PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PVH to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

PVH stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $113.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of PVH by 6,460.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

