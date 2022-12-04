Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 4,243 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 134.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.55.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.86. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

