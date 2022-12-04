Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,486 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHH shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Insider Activity

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $787,666.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $787,666.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $121.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.