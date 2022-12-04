Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTEN. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after buying an additional 2,314,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 1,589,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,534,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,932,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 1,248,006 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $266,822.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,402.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $17.61 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.88 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.38%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.