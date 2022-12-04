Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Foundation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Foundation by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in First Foundation by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In related news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,874,761.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Foundation news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,648.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Foundation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. Analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFWM. TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

