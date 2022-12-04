Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 0.2 %

NEM stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.47.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

