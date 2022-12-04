Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $8,237,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $789,758.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,220.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul M. Aguggia bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,636.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,996.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $789,758.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,220.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,291 shares of company stock worth $5,047,872. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCOM shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $36.05 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

