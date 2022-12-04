Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 53.7% during the second quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $1,186,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 55.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 159,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 57,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 797.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after buying an additional 797,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.0 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $81.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average of $64.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.