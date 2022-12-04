Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 218.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 10,763.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 95.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 342,650.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.85. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In other ChampionX news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,827,903. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

