Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,168,079,000 after buying an additional 389,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $22,389,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $213.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $145.79 and a 12 month high of $216.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.61.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.