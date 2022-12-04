Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FB Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 92,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $2,583,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,568.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Ayers bought 53,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,704,991 shares in the company, valued at $398,760,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FBK stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $133.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

About FB Financial

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Further Reading

