Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,984 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 330,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 317,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 61,968 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDXG shares. Mizuho started coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $65,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $386.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.76. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $7.64.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $67.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

