Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $368,000 Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,342 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $48.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.60.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

