Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 318,991 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,474,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,398 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.14. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

