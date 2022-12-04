Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CBRE Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,960,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,442,312. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

