Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 182,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $54.31.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 36.51% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

