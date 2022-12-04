Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 52,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 599,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,553,000 after acquiring an additional 71,304 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $126.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.