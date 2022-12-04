Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

General Electric Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.09. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $103.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

