Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 40.3% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $113.72 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

