Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,714 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of City during the second quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of City by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

Insider Activity at City

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $156,493.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $865,516.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $39,646.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $447,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $156,493.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,516.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,699 shares of company stock worth $1,686,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

City Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHCO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of City stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. City Holding has a twelve month low of $73.40 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.02.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. City had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. City’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.