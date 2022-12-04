Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,309 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 27,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $109.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

