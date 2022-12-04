Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,947 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WABC. Maxim Group increased their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

WABC stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.66. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $72.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.09 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 43.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

