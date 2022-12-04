Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,336.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE VAC opened at $150.75 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.68.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.