Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 729 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.5 %

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

ED opened at $97.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

