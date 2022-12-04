Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Banc of California by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.23. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Banc of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.