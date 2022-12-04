Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rambus were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Rambus by 268.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Rambus by 19.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Rambus by 190.7% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.78 and a beta of 1.23. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.29.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Rambus Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

