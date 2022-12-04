Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Citigroup cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 0.5 %

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.