Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,607 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,178 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after purchasing an additional 707,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 45,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 104,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $32.23 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

