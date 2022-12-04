Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Takes $1.58 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000. Apple makes up 0.0% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 108,329 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 46,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.