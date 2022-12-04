RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in RH were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in RH by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 362.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in RH by 33.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair started coverage on RH in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.94.

RH Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $280.86 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.37 and a 1 year high of $658.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.43 and its 200-day moving average is $265.85.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $37,769.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,152.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $37,769.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,152.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total transaction of $162,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,216 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,537. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

