Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,982 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GWRE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

GWRE opened at $60.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $118.86.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.