Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 35,669 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 463,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 35,669 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dana were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dana by 631.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Trading Down 1.1 %

DAN stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. Dana Incorporated has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 2.36.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.00%.

DAN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

