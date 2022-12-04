Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,115 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in InterDigital were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 87.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 102,224 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 29.1% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 276,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 309.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 113.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 47,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $50.07 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 51.66%.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

