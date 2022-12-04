Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 6,133 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Banner were worth $5,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Banner by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BANR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $70.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $75.72.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

