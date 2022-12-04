Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 428,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,438 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Clarivate were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 267.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 208,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clarivate Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $10.12 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

