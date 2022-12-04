Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $130.33.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

