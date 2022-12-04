Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after acquiring an additional 98,852 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,896 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,995,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $193.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.46 and its 200 day moving average is $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $245.22. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

