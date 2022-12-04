Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,062 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Calix were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 34.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,953.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,735. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Calix in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $72.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

