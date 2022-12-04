Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in IAC were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 2,157.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in IAC by 14.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter worth $9,697,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $140.77. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.73.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IAC to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on IAC to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

