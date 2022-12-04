Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Medifast were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MED. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 35.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 58.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.06 per share, with a total value of $58,938.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,584.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Medifast Stock Performance

MED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $221.99. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.76.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Recommended Stories

