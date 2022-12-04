Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,765,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 468.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.23.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $97.33.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

