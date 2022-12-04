Rhumbline Advisers Buys 15,959 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 436,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $11.32 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.28, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 4,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,295.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,603.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Articles

