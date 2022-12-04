Rhumbline Advisers Buys 16,859 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Energizer were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,239,000 after acquiring an additional 78,644 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energizer Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

NYSE:ENR opened at $34.88 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.81%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

